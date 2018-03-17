Nunez (hamstring) will begin running the bases next week but is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Nunez continues to make incremental progress with his left hamstring, but it doesn't appear to be occurring at a sufficiently brisk pace so as to have him ready for the start of the season. The 22-year-old is out of options, so the likely strategy for the Athletics will be to place him on the disabled list in order to buy them some time on making a decision. Nunez came into camp in good shape according to manager Bob Melvin, but he was still facing relatively long odds of securing an Opening Day roster spot due to the presence of the versatile Chad Pinder.