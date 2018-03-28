The Athletics placed Nunez on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Nunez doesn't have any minor-league options remaining and was limited to just two at-bats in the Athletics' exhibition schedule due to the hamstring strain, making it an easy decision for the organization to park him on the DL. The 23-year-old resumed playing in minor-league games last week, so it looks like the worst of the injury is behind him and he can now turn his focus to picking up steady at-bats. Nunez will vie for a backup role in the outfield with the Athletics once he's activated from the DL.