Athletics' Renato Nunez: Moves to 10-day DL
The Athletics placed Nunez on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.
Nunez doesn't have any minor-league options remaining and was limited to just two at-bats in the Athletics' exhibition schedule due to the hamstring strain, making it an easy decision for the organization to park him on the DL. The 23-year-old resumed playing in minor-league games last week, so it looks like the worst of the injury is behind him and he can now turn his focus to picking up steady at-bats. Nunez will vie for a backup role in the outfield with the Athletics once he's activated from the DL.
More News
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Puts in five minor-league innings Thursday•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Plays field in MiLB contest•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Will start season on DL•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Likely to start season on DL•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Still slowed by hamstring•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hopes to return before end of spring•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...