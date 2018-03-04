Athletics' Renato Nunez: No on-field activity yet
Nunez (hamstring) is reportedly feeling better but has yet to resume any on-field work, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 23-year-old slugger strained the hamstring Feb. 24 while running the bases against the Padres, and his timeline for recovery was originally projected to be greater than a week. That is now officially the case, although Nunez is apparently making progress. His next step would presumably be some light on-field work, which could conceivably come at some point during the next week if he continues trending in the right direction.
