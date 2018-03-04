Nunez (hamstring) is reportedly feeling better but has yet to resume any on-field work, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old slugger strained the hamstring Feb. 24 while running the bases against the Padres, and his timeline for recovery was originally projected to be greater than a week. That is now officially the case, although Nunez is apparently making progress. His next step would presumably be some light on-field work, which could conceivably come at some point during the next week if he continues trending in the right direction.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....