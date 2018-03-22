Athletics' Renato Nunez: Plays field in MiLB contest
Nunez (hamstring) will play first base in a minor-league game Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nunez has been greatly limited by a hamstring issue all spring, but he'll finally get a chance to suit up in a minor-league game -- albeit at one of the less physically-taxing positions. It's unclear how much longer he'll be sidelined, but things should become clearer once he can play elsewhere on the diamond.
More News
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Will start season on DL•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Likely to start season on DL•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Still slowed by hamstring•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hopes to return before end of spring•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Takes another step Sunday•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Takes a small step•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...