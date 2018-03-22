Nunez (hamstring) will play first base in a minor-league game Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nunez has been greatly limited by a hamstring issue all spring, but he'll finally get a chance to suit up in a minor-league game -- albeit at one of the less physically-taxing positions. It's unclear how much longer he'll be sidelined, but things should become clearer once he can play elsewhere on the diamond.