Play

Nunez (hamstring) will play first base in a minor-league game Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nunez has been greatly limited by a hamstring issue all spring, but he'll finally get a chance to suit up in a minor-league game -- albeit at one of the less physically-taxing positions. It's unclear how much longer he'll be sidelined, but things should become clearer once he can play elsewhere on the diamond.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories