Nunez (hamstring) logged five innings at first base in a minor-league game Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It's the latest notable step for the prospect, who's progressively ramping up his activity as spring comes to a close. Nunez is still slated to begin the regular season on the disabled list, however, which will afford the Athletics more time to decide whether he'll kick off his 2018 campaign with the big-league club or at Triple-A Nashville.