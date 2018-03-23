Athletics' Renato Nunez: Puts in five minor-league innings Thursday
Nunez (hamstring) logged five innings at first base in a minor-league game Thursday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's the latest notable step for the prospect, who's progressively ramping up his activity as spring comes to a close. Nunez is still slated to begin the regular season on the disabled list, however, which will afford the Athletics more time to decide whether he'll kick off his 2018 campaign with the big-league club or at Triple-A Nashville.
More News
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Plays field in MiLB contest•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Will start season on DL•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Likely to start season on DL•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Still slowed by hamstring•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hopes to return before end of spring•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Takes another step Sunday•
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings takes a run at building a quality pitching staff without investing heavily in...
-
Late-rounder hitters with upside
Hitting on breakouts is gold in Fantasy. Chris Towers steps up with 10 prime candidates as...
-
Conforto healthy; Samardzija hurting
Michael Conforto is progressing faster than expected, Jeff Samardzija and Steven Souza are...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Players Scott White keeps drafting
Whether he targets them or just happens into them, these are the players our Scott White drafts...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...