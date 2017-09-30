Nunez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Nunez's seventh-inning blast put the Athletics on the board for the first time of the evening and represented the 23-year-old first big-league home run. The rookie had a chance to play the hero in the eighth inning with the bases juiced and the Athletics down two, but he struck out to end the threat. Nunez could pick up another start or two in the Athletics' final two games as the team looks to see what it has in the slugging third baseman, who amassed 32 home runs in the Pacific Coast League prior to being called up earlier this month.