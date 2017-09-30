Athletics' Renato Nunez: Smacks first big-league homer
Nunez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Nunez's seventh-inning blast put the Athletics on the board for the first time of the evening and represented the 23-year-old first big-league home run. The rookie had a chance to play the hero in the eighth inning with the bases juiced and the Athletics down two, but he struck out to end the threat. Nunez could pick up another start or two in the Athletics' final two games as the team looks to see what it has in the slugging third baseman, who amassed 32 home runs in the Pacific Coast League prior to being called up earlier this month.
More News
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hits safely for second straight game•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Recalled from Nashville•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Tuesday promotion expected•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Promotion appears imminent•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Keeps mashing in Nashville•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Smacks three-run homer in Triple-A All-Star Game•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...