Nunez (hamstring) has been able to take batting practice and field grounders recently, but remains unavailable for Cactus League games, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics don't have a firm timetable for Nunez's return to spring games, and there's growing concern that the outfielder won't get enough at-bats in before Opening Day arrives. The fact that Nunez is out of minor-league options was expected to work in his favor for winning an Opening Day gig with the Athletics, but a stint on the disabled list to begin the season is starting to look like an increasing possibility for the 23-year-old.