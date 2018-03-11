Athletics' Renato Nunez: Still slowed by hamstring
Nunez (hamstring) has been able to take batting practice and field grounders recently, but remains unavailable for Cactus League games, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics don't have a firm timetable for Nunez's return to spring games, and there's growing concern that the outfielder won't get enough at-bats in before Opening Day arrives. The fact that Nunez is out of minor-league options was expected to work in his favor for winning an Opening Day gig with the Athletics, but a stint on the disabled list to begin the season is starting to look like an increasing possibility for the 23-year-old.
More News
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hopes to return before end of spring•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Takes another step Sunday•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Takes a small step•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: No on-field activity yet•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Injury timeline comes into focus•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Strains hamstring•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.