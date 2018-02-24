Athletics' Renato Nunez: Strains hamstring
Nunez strained his left hamstring while running the bases Saturday against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Nunez suffered the injury while scoring on a Sheldon Neuse single. The 23-year-old is fighting for a role as part of a third base or left field platoon and is out of options, so he looked to have a good chance of breaking camp with the team. This injury could complicate that, depending on its severity, as Nunez could end up missing most or all of spring training.
