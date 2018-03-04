Nunez (hamstring) was able to do some light jogging Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite the progress, manager Bob Melvin does not believe Nunez will be back in action any time soon. Since suffering the hamstring strain in late-Feburary, Nunez has been without a timeline for a return to on-field activities.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...