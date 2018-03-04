Athletics' Renato Nunez: Takes a small step
Nunez (hamstring) was able to do some light jogging Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Despite the progress, manager Bob Melvin does not believe Nunez will be back in action any time soon. Since suffering the hamstring strain in late-Feburary, Nunez has been without a timeline for a return to on-field activities.
More News
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: No on-field activity yet•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Injury timeline comes into focus•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Strains hamstring•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Smacks first big-league homer•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Hits safely for second straight game•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Recalled from Nashville•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...