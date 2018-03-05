Nunez (hamstring) progressed to taking ground balls Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It's another incremental step towards an eventual return for Nunez, who also did some light jogging for the second consecutive day. Manager Bob Melvin reiterated that the promising prospect remains some time away from game action despite the modest ramp-up in activity, but it's likely Nunez continues to progressively test the hamstring throughout the next few days.