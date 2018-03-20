Nunez (hamstring) is set to begin the regular season on the disabled list, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Despite Nunez's progression, he'll be forced to hit the disabled list -- he was expected to start running bases sometime next week. He's out of options, so the A's will have to decide what to do with the 22-year-old once he is healthy enough to return. It's unclear as to when Nunez will be ready to come off the DL.