The Athletics activated Guduan (thumb) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Oakland is designating Guduan as the 27th man for the twin bill, so he may only be with the big club for one day before returning to the alternate training site. Before landing on the injured list earlier this month with the sprained left thumb, Guduan was roughed up in his three appearances out of the Oakland bullpen. He gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks over 2.2 innings.