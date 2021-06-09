Guduan (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment by the A's on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list May 28 with a strained groin, and he lost his spot on the 40-man roster after recovering from the injury. Guduan struggled in 11 appearances this season with a 6.28 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Reymin Guduan: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Reymin Guduan: Out with strained groin•
-
Athletics' Reymin Guduan: Blows save Sunday•
-
Athletics' Reymin Guduan: Remaining in bullpen•
-
Athletics' Reymin Guduan: Activated for doubleheader•
-
Athletics' Reymin Guduan: Sidelined with sprained thumb•