Guduan (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment by the A's on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list May 28 with a strained groin, and he lost his spot on the 40-man roster after recovering from the injury. Guduan struggled in 11 appearances this season with a 6.28 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings.