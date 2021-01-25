The Athletics announced Monday that Guduan will report to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.
Guduan initially signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Dec. 14, but it wasn't apparent until Monday whether or not that deal included an invite to big-league camp. The 28-year-old will theoretically have the chance to make the Athletics' Opening Day roster as a left-handed reliever, but the organization is most likely planning on having him begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas.