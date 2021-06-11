Guduan cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, per MLB's official transactions log.

The 29-year-old was activated from the injured list and designated for assignment earlier in the week, and he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Guduan posted a 6.28 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB over 14.1 innings for the A's before landing on the shelf with a strained groin in late May.