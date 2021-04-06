site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Reymin Guduan: Sidelined with sprained thumb
Guduan was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a sprained left thumb.
He suffered the injury in Monday's game and will now be sidelined for at least 10 days. Guduan had given up eight runs in 2.2 innings through three appearances.
