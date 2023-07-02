Lovelady (elbow) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Lovelady landed on the shelf in mid-June with a left-elbow strain, but he spent just one day over the 15-day minimum on the IL. He's been a solid late-inning option for Oakland this year with four holds and a 3.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 21 innings.