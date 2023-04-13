Lovelady was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Thursday and assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Lovelady had allowed four earned runs through five innings of relief this season at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 27-year-old left-hander hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021 and will function as minor-league bullpen depth for Oakland.
