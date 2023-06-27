Lovelady (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session before Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lovelady has been on the 15-day injured list with a strain in his left elbcow since June 16. The left-hander will likely need to throw a couple more sessions and may need a rehab assignment before having a chance to rejoin the the Oakland bullpen in the early portion of July.