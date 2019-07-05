Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Another multi-hit effort
Grossman went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Twins on Thursday.
Grossman encouragingly continued his recent tear in the win, and he's opened July by going 7-for-10 with an RBI, three walks and two runs over the first three games of the month. That's already led to a 20-point boost in his season average to .263, and the veteran outfielder now has a seven-game on-base streak as well.
