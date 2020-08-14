Grossman is a candidate to move up to No. 2 in the order during Ramon Laureano's four-game suspension, which begins Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The hot-hitting veteran outfielder has yet to hit higher than sixth in the order thus far this season, but that hasn't stopped him from generating some impressive numbers. Grossman is slashing .311/.466/.600 with seven extra-base hits (four doubles, three home runs) and eight RBI across 58 plate appearances, production that would be welcome near the top of the order.