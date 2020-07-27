Grossman went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Angels on Sunday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

The veteran outfielder drew the start for the second straight day and continued to be an agitator to Angels pitching. Factoring in Sunday's tally, Grossman is 3-for-6 with two RBI, a walk and two steals over the last pair of contests heading into Monday's series finale.