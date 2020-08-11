Grossman went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

Following a pair of extra-base hits Sunday, Grossman was back it again Monday during his third start over the last four games. The veteran outfielder is 4-for-10 with a double, two solo home runs, two walks, two hit by pitches, Monday's steal and three runs in those contests, and he's raised his season slash to .282/.429/.513 in the process.