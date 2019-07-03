Grossman went 2-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and a run in a win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Grossman boosted his on-base percentage to .340 by reaching in all four plate appearances Tuesday, its highest point since June 16. The versatile veteran outfielder is set for potential extra duty with Stephen Piscotty (knee) on the injured list, and the strong opening to July is encouraging after Grossman boosted his season average 30 points by hitting .300 during June.