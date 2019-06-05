Grossman went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

It's admittedly a modest sample, but Grossman may be finding his groove at the plate after a mostly lackluster season. The switch-hitting veteran has now reached safely in seven of his last eight games while hitting .303 (10-for-33) with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two walks and six runs during that stretch.