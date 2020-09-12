Grossman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Oakland's 10-6 victory over the Rangers on Friday.
Grossman homered for the first time in nearly a month while recording his first multi-hit effort in six games. The 30-year-old is hitting .258 through 120 at-bats this season.
