Grossman is 1-for-15 with four strikeouts and one walk over his last five games.
He got off to a hot start but is now hitting .233/.324/.300 on the season. Grossman continues to start against all righties and sit against all lefties, but he won't be assured of that setup over the rest of the season if this cold spell continues.
