Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Could see time at leadoff
Grossman is a candidate to see time as the Athletics' leadoff hitter this season, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Grossman's on-base skills certainly pass the sniff test for a leadoff hitter, as he posted an OBP north of .360 the past three seasons. Batting ahead of players like Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Khris Davis would help boost Grossman's stock a bit, as well. However, there's a chance that Grossman ends up in a platoon in the outfield with either Nick Martini or Dustin Fowler, which could offset the gains of batting leadoff. Grossman's role will likely become clearer over the curse of spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
15-team Rotisserie mock draft
The 15-team format is becoming more common in high-stakes games like NFBC. so Scott White and...
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...