Grossman is a candidate to see time as the Athletics' leadoff hitter this season, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Grossman's on-base skills certainly pass the sniff test for a leadoff hitter, as he posted an OBP north of .360 the past three seasons. Batting ahead of players like Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Khris Davis would help boost Grossman's stock a bit, as well. However, there's a chance that Grossman ends up in a platoon in the outfield with either Nick Martini or Dustin Fowler, which could offset the gains of batting leadoff. Grossman's role will likely become clearer over the curse of spring training.