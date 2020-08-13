Grossman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks, a stolen base and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Halos.

The 30-year-old gave Oakland a 3-1 lead during the second inning with his 421-foot blast, and he also scored on a bases-loaded walk during the eighth inning. Grossman has a .311/.466/.600 slash line with three homers, eight RBI and four stolen bases through 15 games in 2020.