Grossman has been dealing with a sore shoulder in recent games, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Grossman has been out of the lineup the last two days, and with the Athletics having clinched home-field advantage for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game with their win Saturday, he's also sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale. The veteran outfielder has endured a difficult September at the plate (.136 average), and this latest report may help at least partly explain his struggles.