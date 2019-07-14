Grossman went 1-for-3 with a two-run single, an RBI groundout and two walks in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.

The switch-hitting outfielder was one of several White Sox tormentors during the rout, and his productive performance extended his on-base streak to an impressive 11 games. Grossman has boosted his season average and on-base percentage 22 and 29 points, respectively, during that stretch. Grossman has also shown a knack for timely hitting thus far in July, as the six RBI he's already compiled in seven games during the month leave him just one short of his total for all of June.