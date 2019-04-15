Grossman went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

Grossman was productive in his leadoff role, although he also experienced his first multi-strikeout day of the season. The 29-year-old has now hit safely in five straight starts, and he's reached safely in seven consecutive games overall. Grossman continues to serve in the left-handed side of a platoon in left field, with Chad Pinder often sliding into his spot against southpaws.