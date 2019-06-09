Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Gets day off
Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Grossman will check out of the lineup with the Athletics facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Drew Smyly) in the series finale. Platoon mate Mark Canha will get the nod in left field in Grossman's stead.
