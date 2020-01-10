Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Gets just shy of $4 million
Grossman agreed to a one-year, $3.725 million deal with the A's, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This was Grossman's third and final year as an arbitration-eligible player. He will enter the year providing outfield depth and would likely need an injury to someone ahead of him on the depth chart to get regular playing time.
More News
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Returns to lineup•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Rough sledding in September•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Scores twice and drives in two•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Out again Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...