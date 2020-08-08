Grossman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's extra-inning win over the Astros.

Grossman ended a three-game hitless streak with a homer to center in the bottom of the seventh -- that was his first long ball of the season. Grossman is in a slump after a strong start to the campaign, however, and he has gone 2-for-18 (.111) in his last six games, although both hits have gone for extra bases.