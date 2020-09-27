Grossman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Grossman has turned in a decent season, with the switch hitter doing nearly all of his damage against right-handed pitching. Against lefties, Grossman is just 2-for-20. He sits against Marco Gonzales in the regular-season finale and Grossman's exposure to southpaws will remain limited during the postseason.
