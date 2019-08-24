Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench against southpaw
Grossman isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Chad Pinder gets the start in left field and will hit sixth against left-hander Madison Bumgarner. Grossman is 13-for-38 with a home run, eight runs scored ,four RBI and five walks in his last 10 starts. The switch-hitting outfielder is slashing just .189/.302/.297 in 43 plate appearances against southpaws.
