Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench
Grossman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Grossman will give way to Chad Pinder in left field for Wednesday's series finale after going 1-for-5 with a trio of strikeouts Tuesday's win.
