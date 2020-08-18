Grossman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Grossman continues to be one of the most productive hitters in the Athletics' lineup and saw his average rise to .300 with a 2-for-4 performance. He has now hit safely in eight of his last nine appearances, racking up all four of his home runs and seven RBI across that stretch.
More News
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Laces second triple•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Candidate to hit second•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Crushes third homer•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Continues making impact•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: On base thrice in win•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Goes yard against Houston•