Grossman will start in left field and bat second Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Over the Athletics' first 29 games of the season, Grossman had been deployed exclusively out of the leadoff spot, but he'll now bat out of the two hole for the third time in as many starts. Manager Bob Melvin seems to have fully committed to the hot-hitting Marcus Semien as his table setter against both left- and right-handed pitching, but the move to the second spot in the order versus righties shouldn't be too detrimental to Grossman's outlook. Even when leading off in the past, Grossman hasn't been especially active on the basepaths and instead offers most of his value in the on-base percentage category.