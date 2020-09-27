Grossman went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 12-3 loss to the Mariners in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Grossman was the only A's hitter to really solve Mariners starter Justin Dunn in the nightcap. The pair of homers gave Grossman eight in 51 games, to go with eight stolen bases, 23 RBI and 23 runs scored this season.