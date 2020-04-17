Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Hot bat during spring
Grossman hit .304 (7-for-23) with a double, a home run, five RBI, six walks and eight runs across 12 Cactus League games before spring training was suspended.
The veteran outfielder projects for a similar platoon role to the one he filled in 2019 during the coming season. However, considering the high likelihood of a shortened 2020 campaign, it remains to seen if he'll appear in as much as 85 percent of the Athletics' regular-season contests for a second consecutive year. Grossman would have likely been set for steady playing time had Opening Day unfolded as scheduled March 26 with Stephen Piscotty still dealing with an oblique injury at the time, but Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports Bay Area reports the latter is no longer feeling pain and feels he'll be fully healthy when the season does begin.
