Grossman went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and two stolen bases in a loss to the Angels on Saturday.

Grossman was a one-man wrecking crew for the Athletics on Saturday, with the only asterisk being that his exploits came on a day when the team scored all of one run. The veteran's opposite-field single in the seventh brought home Stephen Piscotty, with Grossman logging his second steal of the day following the hit. The 30-year-old is slated to once again enjoy relatively steady playing time that nevertheless falls short of an everyday role in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, and he'll look to improve on last season's .240/.334/.348 line that featured his lowest figures across the board since 2015.