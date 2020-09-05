Grossman went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's loss against the Padres.

The Athletics recorded just four hits in 29 at-bats against Padres pitching Friday and Grossman was the only one who mustered an extra-base hit. The 30-year-old veteran has hit safely in each of Oakland's last three games, but he has gone 10 straight games without racking up two or more knocks -- he is only hitting .200 during that 10-game stretch.

