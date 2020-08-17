Grossman went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, two walks and two runs in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder was a thorn in the side of the Giants all afternoon long while extending his on-base streak to nine games. Grossman also has four RBI over the last four contests and has demonstrated a particularly discerning eye at the plate with six walks during that same span. In fact, Grossman's career-high .452 on-base percentage is partly the result of the 30-year-old's 17.8 percent walk rate, also a new high-water mark.