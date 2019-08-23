Grossman went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Grossman continues to enjoy a solid month at the plate, with Thursday's effort marking the seventh consecutive start in which he's hit safely. The veteran outfielder has an outstanding .409 on-base percentage across 66 plate appearances in August, and he retains a chance to eclipse personal bests in runs, RBI, walks and steals if he continues to log regular playing time for what remains of the season.