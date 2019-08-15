Grossman went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Giants on Wednesday.

The switch-hitting outfielder put good wood on the ball in the win, notching his first two extra-base hits of August in the process. Grossman has hit safely in three of his last four games and appears to be rebounding from a 15-game skid that spanned July 22 to Aug. 7, one during which he hit .136 (6-for-44) with 12 strikeouts and saw his season average quickly tumble 18 points to .243.