Grossman signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old had a solid but unspectacular season with the Twins last season, slashing .273/.367/.384 with five homers and 48 RBI. With an .859 OPS against southpaws since 2016, Grossman seems like a good platoon candidate with players like Nick Martini and Dustin Fowler. Grossman's exact role will likely become clearer as the 25-man roster takes shape this spring.

