Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Lands one-year deal with Oakland
Grossman signed a one-year contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old had a solid but unspectacular season with the Twins last season, slashing .273/.367/.384 with five homers and 48 RBI. With an .859 OPS against southpaws since 2016, Grossman seems like a good platoon candidate with players like Nick Martini and Dustin Fowler. Grossman's exact role will likely become clearer as the 25-man roster takes shape this spring.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...