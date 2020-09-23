Grossman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Grossman staked Oakland to an early lead with a solo shot to left field in the first inning, but the team could muster only one run the rest of the way. The long ball was Grossman's first hit since Sept. 14 -- he had gone 0-for-15 over his past four contests.
