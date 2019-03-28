Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Leading off in home opener
Grossman will start in left field and bat leadoff in Thursday's game against the Angels.
Grossman was on the bench for both of the Athletics' first two games of the regular season last week against the Mariners, but that was largely due to the fact Seattle used two lefty starters (Marco Gonzales and Yusei Kikuchi) for the Tokyo contests. With righty Trevor Cahill on the bump for the Angels, Grossman will enter the lineup for the first time and could find himself atop the order regularly when the Athletics face right-handers. Grossman's ability to draw walks at a high rate makes him a good fit in the leadoff role, but his lack of power or speed and career .256 batting average makes him a less interesting commodity in the fantasy realm.
